Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,918,000 after purchasing an additional 710,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

