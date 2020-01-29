Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,980.00

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and last traded at GBX 1,984 ($26.10), with a volume of 8294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,966 ($25.86).

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rathbone Brothers to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,083.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,167.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

