Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,240 ($29.47) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,450 ($32.23). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (up previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($26.44) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.36. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

