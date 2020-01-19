Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €560.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €560.00 ($651.16) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €637.89 ($741.73).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €714.50 ($830.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €712.09 and its 200-day moving average is €656.51. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

