Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Update

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 985,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

RTLR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?