Raymond F. O’conor Sells 300 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $10,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,206.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AROW stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

AROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

