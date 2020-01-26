Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

SAND stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?