Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has been given a C$2.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.29.

TSE:BTE opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

