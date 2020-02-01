Raymond James Analysts Give Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) a C$2.70 Price Target

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) has been assigned a C$2.70 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDI. CIBC upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

TSE:BDI opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

