Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$90.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$90.00 price objective on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$92.15.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$93.97. 96,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,732. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.27. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$62.56 and a 1 year high of C$95.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total value of C$189,943.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

