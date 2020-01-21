Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?