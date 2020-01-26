Raymond James Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $125.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

FANG opened at $82.84 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

