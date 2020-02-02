Raymond James Boosts SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target to $78.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKYW. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SKYW opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

