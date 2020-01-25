Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

AEM stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 34.16 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

