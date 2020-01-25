Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$145.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion and a PE ratio of 135.90. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$93.24 and a one year high of C$145.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.29.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total value of C$2,470,629.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,310,162.23. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 over the last 90 days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

