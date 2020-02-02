Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.69. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$345.75.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$351.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$338.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$315.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$355.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?