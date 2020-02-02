Raymond James Comments on CGI Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CGI in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

