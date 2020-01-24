Raymond James Comments on OceanaGold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

