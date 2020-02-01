Raymond James Comments on Profound Medicl’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Profound Medicl in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Profound Medicl stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

