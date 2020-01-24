Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.06 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing