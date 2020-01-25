Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Raymond James decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$39.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,302.00. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$25.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices