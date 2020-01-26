Raymond James Cuts Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $18.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $877.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. Oil States International has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?