Raymond James Downgrades S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.27.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.79. 1,882,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,552. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $185.08 and a 52-week high of $299.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,660,000 after buying an additional 206,218 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $364,516,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

