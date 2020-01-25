Raymond James Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

