Raymond James Lowers Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,175. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

