Raymond James Lowers TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $55.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.96% from the company’s previous close.

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

TCF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

