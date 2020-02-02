Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $466,176.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 509.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

