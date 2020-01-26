Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at $873,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

