Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $110.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RJF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,954,000 after acquiring an additional 623,322 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

