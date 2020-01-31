Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating reissued by investment analysts at Argus in a report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. 81,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,717. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

