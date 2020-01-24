Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.64

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.64 and last traded at $97.22, with a volume of 11172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

