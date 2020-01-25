Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $96.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 5.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,573,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James by 42.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 93,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $90.42. 1,564,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,665. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

