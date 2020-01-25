Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Trading Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $89.25 and last traded at $91.24, 2,700,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,141,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

