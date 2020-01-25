Raymond James Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $75.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Cfra cut Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.42.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. 2,117,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is -135.14%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hess by 19.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

