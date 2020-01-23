Raymond James Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $360.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $311.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,055. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $182.46 and a 52-week high of $317.27. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,730.43, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $769,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

