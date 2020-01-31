Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,262. Peloton has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

