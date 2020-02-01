Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TCN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.90. 419,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.51. Tricon Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$77.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds