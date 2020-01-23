Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. BP has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after buying an additional 2,096,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth $53,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

