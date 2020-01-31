Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 34,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,740. Fortis has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index