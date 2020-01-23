Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.50 million.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$10.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $483.69 million and a P/E ratio of -121.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.54.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

