Raymond James Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to “Outperform”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $138.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

CNI stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 122,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,753. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Economic Reports