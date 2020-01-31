Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

CNI stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.95 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 28.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $90,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

