Raymond James Weighs in on CGI Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

NYSE GIB opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. CGI has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 651.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

