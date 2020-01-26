Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305,206 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

