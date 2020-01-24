Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio