Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

RYAM stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.73.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,156.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com