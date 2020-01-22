Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of RYAM opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

