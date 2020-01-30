Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $31.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

