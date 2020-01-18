Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 585,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,442. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rayonier by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,679,000 after buying an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,670,000 after purchasing an additional 328,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow