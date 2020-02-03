Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RYN opened at $30.38 on Monday. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

